Jerebko provided three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one rebound across 14 minutes in a 108-98 win over the Hornets on Monday.

Jerebko has been included in coach Brad Stevens' rotation in every game this season, but the 14 minutes he received Monday has been a fairly standard allotment of playing time for him when the frontcourt is reasonably healthy. With a 37.8 percent mark from three-point range on the season, Jerebko is a strong outside shooter for a big man, but that doesn't really make him unique in a rotation that includes three power forwards or centers (Al Horford, Amir Johnson and Kelly Olynyk) who are comfortable and often effective in firing away from deep.

