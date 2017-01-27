Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Starting again Friday
Jerebko will start Friday against the Magic, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Jerebko drew his second start of the season Wednesday against the Rockets, when he finished with seven points and seven rebounds despite taking a hit to the face that left him bleeding. After that performance, Jerebko will remain in Boston's starting five Friday, and could see his minutes slightly extended with Al Horford (groin) sidelined.
