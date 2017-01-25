Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Starting Wednesday
Jerebko will start Wednesday's game against Houston.
Jerebko replaces Amir Johnson to better match up with the Rockets' front line, which features floor-spacer Ryan Anderson at power forward. In 18 minutes Tuesday against Washington, Jerebko finished with eight points, five rebounds and a block.
