Jerebko will start Wednesday's game against Houston.

Jerebko replaces Amir Johnson to better match up with the Rockets' front line, which features floor-spacer Ryan Anderson at power forward. In 18 minutes Tuesday against Washington, Jerebko finished with eight points, five rebounds and a block.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola