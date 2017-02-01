Jerebko will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.

Jerebko has started the last four games for the Celtics at power forward with head coach Brad Stevens electing to go with more shooting in his starting five. Now, against a formidable Toronto frontcourt, Stevens will throw out a more defensive starting five, as Amir Johnson will return to the starting power forward position alongside Al Horford. Still, Jerebko has been solid contributor both offensively and on the glass for Boston, so look for him to still play around 20 minutes as a reserve Wednesday.