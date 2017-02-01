Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Will come off bench Wednesday
Jerebko will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.
Jerebko has started the last four games for the Celtics at power forward with head coach Brad Stevens electing to go with more shooting in his starting five. Now, against a formidable Toronto frontcourt, Stevens will throw out a more defensive starting five, as Amir Johnson will return to the starting power forward position alongside Al Horford. Still, Jerebko has been solid contributor both offensively and on the glass for Boston, so look for him to still play around 20 minutes as a reserve Wednesday.
More News
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: All-around performance in second straight start Friday vs. Magic•
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Starting again Friday•
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Efficient, modest numbers from rare start•
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Starting Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Ruled out Saturday•