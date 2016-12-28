Mickey was assigned Wednesday to the D-League's Maine Red Claws.

Mickey has averaged just 7.6 minutes over nine games with the Celtics, and hasn't left the bench in any of the last 10 contests. He'll head to the D-League for some extended playing time, but could be recalled shortly after Thursday's matchup with the Raptors 905 in order to provide some depth in the Celtics frontcourt.