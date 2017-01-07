Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Available to play Saturday
Mickey will be available Saturday against the Pelicans, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.
Mickey was held out of Friday's game due to an illness, but he's since recovered and will be available as a deep bench option Saturday. The LSU product has not been a part of the regular rotation this season.
