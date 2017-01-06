Mickey is dealing with an illness and has been ruled out Friday against the 76ers.

A bug has been spreading rampantly around the Celtics locker room of late, and Mickey is the latest player to become afflicted. Fortunately for the Celtics, he's not a regular rotation option for the team, so his absence shouldn't affect the way coach Brad Stevens doles out the minutes. The Celtics will check back in on Mickey's condition Saturday and see if he'll be able to play later that evening against the Pelicans.