Mickey was recalled from the D-League's Maine Red Claws on Monday.

Mickey received some valuable minutes in two games with the Red Claws, and scored a combined 35 points in the contests. He'll now reclaim a reserve role in the Celtics frontcourt, but isn't expected to see much playing time if he's active for Tuesday's tilt with the Jazz.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola