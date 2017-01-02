Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Recalled from D-League
Mickey was recalled from the D-League's Maine Red Claws on Monday.
Mickey received some valuable minutes in two games with the Red Claws, and scored a combined 35 points in the contests. He'll now reclaim a reserve role in the Celtics frontcourt, but isn't expected to see much playing time if he's active for Tuesday's tilt with the Jazz.
More News
-
Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Assigned to D-League•
-
Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Recalled from D-League•
-
Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Mickey to rejoin Celtics on Monday•
-
Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Five straight DNP's•
-
Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Could see more playing time in next few games•
-
Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Scores 16 points in 22 minutes Saturday•