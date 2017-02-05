Mickey was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Maine Red Claws.

Mickey had a big showing for the Red Claws on Saturday, going an incredible 11-for-12 from the the field and 2-for-2 from the three-point line for 27 points, while also adding 13 rebounds and an assist over 30 minutes. He's earned a promotion back to the big club, but despite the strong D-League numbers, Mickey has seen minimal action in just five of 16 games for the Celtics during January, so he can continue to be avoided in the majority of fantasy formats.