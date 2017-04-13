Mickey was recalled from the D-League on Thursday.

Mickey was sent down to the Maine Red Claws earlier in the week to participate in the D-League playoffs, but he'll return to the Celtics to add depth as the postseason begins this weekend. Don't expect the LSU product to be a factor for Boston, barring multiple frontcourt injuries.

