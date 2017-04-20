Mickey was recalled from the D-League on Thursday.

Mickey was sent down to the D-League's Maine Red Claws on Sunday to compete in the D-League playoffs. Now with the Celtics, he'll provide bench depth, though he isn't likely to see much time unless an injury forces him into a larger role.

