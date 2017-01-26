Jordan Mickey received another DNP-Coach's Decision in Wednesday's 120-109 home win versus the Rockets.

Before Wednesday's DNP, Mickey had seen action in the three prior Celtics' matches. The defensive specialist has only seen playing time in four of Boston's 11 January games, averaging 10 minutes per game during those appearances. Mickey's best chance of receiving minutes rely on the long rumored "big trade" that Boston could make, based on their war chest of draft picks and affordable contracts. In his current situation, Mickey is fantasy relevant in only the deepest of fantasy leagues.