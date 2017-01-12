Mickey posted four points (1-1 FG, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 14 minutes during a 117-108 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Mickey got the start at power forward with Amir Johnson (ankle) sidelined but didn't do much. The 14 minutes were the second-most he's seen this season and the most since Nov. 6. Johnson is expected to miss Friday's game against the Hawks as well, so Mickey could be in line for another start. But as this start shows, don't be expecting a big stat line from the second-year forward.