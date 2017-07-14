Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Waived by Celtics
Mickey was waived by the Celtics on Thursday, Brian Robb of 985 The Sports Hub reports.
Entering the summer, Mickey was considered a long shot to make the final Celtics roster considering the team's offseason acquisitions up front. Mickey (6-8, 235) saw minimal playing time in his second professional season in 2016-17, averaging 1.5 points over 5.6 minutes, and his release will clear some cap space for the Celtics. He'll look to latch on with a team looking to add frontcourt depth, but he may be starting the year on a D-League team.
