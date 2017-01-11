Mickey will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Amir Johnson is sitting out with an ankle injury, so coach Brad Stevens has opted to elevate Mickey into the starting lineup. Mickey has averaged just 7.6 minutes over nine games this season, but with both Johnson and Tyler Zeller (illness) out, he should see a significant bump in playing time while working with the top unit. Kelly Olynyk and Jonas Jerebko are also slated to play a bigger role in the frontcourt, which could limit Mickey's overall potential.