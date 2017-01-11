Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Will start at power forward Wednesday
Mickey will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Amir Johnson is sitting out with an ankle injury, so coach Brad Stevens has opted to elevate Mickey into the starting lineup. Mickey has averaged just 7.6 minutes over nine games this season, but with both Johnson and Tyler Zeller (illness) out, he should see a significant bump in playing time while working with the top unit. Kelly Olynyk and Jonas Jerebko are also slated to play a bigger role in the frontcourt, which could limit Mickey's overall potential.
More News
-
Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Available to play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Out Friday with illness•
-
Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Recalled from D-League•
-
Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Assigned to D-League•
-
Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Recalled from D-League•
-
Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Mickey to rejoin Celtics on Monday•