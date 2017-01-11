Olynyk banged out 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 114-106 loss in Toronto.

The Clynyk led the Celtics's bench in minutes played, also exceeding starting power forward Amir Johnson's 16 minutes. Olynyk has played 19 minutes per game over the past ten match-ups, averaging 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 made threes and 0.5 blocks. His modest but consistent across-the-board production makes him fantasy relevant in deep leagues, especially where he is center eligible.