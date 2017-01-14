Olynyk poured in 26 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in 32 minutes during a 103-101 win over the Hawks on Friday.

With Amir Johnson (ankle) still working out the kinks, Olynyk went off against Atlanta. He went off, torching the Hawks over and over with pick-and-pops that are nearly uncontestable at his size. It'd be surprising if he found such success against Charlotte on Monday. The Hornets currently have the ninth best Defensive Rating in the league.