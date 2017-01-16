Olynyk (ankle) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Hornets, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.

Olynyk tripped over one of the team's young ball boys prior to Sunday's practice and was subsequently held out for precautionary reasons. However, the ailment isn't a serious matter and Olynyk will take the court Monday, so look for him to resume his role as one of the first bigs off the bench in the frontcourt. Olynyk has had a strong start to January and over six games, he's averaged 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 three-pointers across 23.5 minutes.