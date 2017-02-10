Olynyk went for 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes in Thursday's 120-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

Olynyk continues to be fairly dependable source of offense off the bench, and boosted his scoring total Thursday by draining multiple threes for the first time since Jan. 27. He's posted 13 points in two of the last three games, and managed double-digit scoring in four of the last seven contests he's participated in overall. The fourth-year pro is also a valuable source of rebounds, hauling in between seven and nine boards on four occasions during that stretch as well.