Olynyk rolled his right ankle and was unable to take part in Sunday's practice, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Olynyk reportedly inadvertently tripped over a young child prior to the practice, so the Celtics opted to hold him out. The Celtics should have a better idea of the severity of Olynyk's injury by Monday, but it's unfortunate timing for him nonetheless after he blew up for a season-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes Friday against the Hawks. Look for the team to provide an update on Olynyk's status after their morning shootaround Monday ahead of their game later that evening against the Hornets.