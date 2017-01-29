Olynyk went for 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during a 112-108 overtime win over the Bucks on Saturday.

The 36 minutes were a season high for Olynyk, who benefited from Al Horford's (groin) absence. Olynyk has had two strong games in a row for the team, going a combined 14-of-19 from the field over the past two outings for a combined 33 points. If Horford is forced to miss Monday's game against the Pistons, Olynyk would likely once again see a heavier workload.