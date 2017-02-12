Olynyk poured in 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and added seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks over 27 minutes in Saturday's 112-104 win over the Jazz.

Olynyk's point total once again led the bench and represented his scoring haul since Jan. 13. The fourth-year pro has been stellar from the field over the last four games, posting a 59.5 percent success rate (22-for-37) during that stretch. He's also drained multiple threes in the last two contests, and is averaging 7.0 rebounds over the five February games he's played in.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola