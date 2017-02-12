Olynyk poured in 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and added seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks over 27 minutes in Saturday's 112-104 win over the Jazz.

Olynyk's point total once again led the bench and represented his scoring haul since Jan. 13. The fourth-year pro has been stellar from the field over the last four games, posting a 59.5 percent success rate (22-for-37) during that stretch. He's also drained multiple threes in the last two contests, and is averaging 7.0 rebounds over the five February games he's played in.