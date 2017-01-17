Olynyk (ankle) scored 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes of action during Monday's 108-98 victory over the Hornets.

Despite coming off the bench and fighting through a minor ankle issue, Olynyk led the team in rebounding while tying for tops in assists. The useful stat line came on the heels of a 26-point, eight-rebound performance in his previous outing, and he has now played more minutes than starter Amir Johnson in five straight games. Olynyk may not hold consistent fantasy value as a complementary piece on a deep team, but contributions such as this could become a bit more commonplace if he continues to see increased minutes.