Olynyk (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Olynyk ended up missing Wednesday's game against the Raptors with the sore left shoulder, and while he's shown some improvement since that time, it's not clear if he's made enough progress to return to the court this weekend. If Olynyk ends up being sidelined for a second straight game, Tyler Zeller and Jonas Jerebko would likely see increased run off the bench.