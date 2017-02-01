Olynyk is dealing with a strained left shoulder and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

It's unclear exactly when Olynyk picked up the injury, but after going through pregame warmups Wednesday, he's opted to sit out rather than attempt to play through it. It remains to be seen how long Olynyk will remain sidelined, but he should be reevaluated Thursday, with the hope of taking the court for Friday's tilt with the Lakers. With Olynyk out, Tyler Zeller should get added minutes while being promoted to the team's backup center behind Al Horford.