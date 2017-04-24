Celtics' Kelly Olynyk: Scores 10 in Game 4 win
Olynyk posted 10 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 16 efficient minutes in Sunday's 104-95 Game 4 win in Chicago.
Coach Brad Stevens leaned on Olynyk and Marcus Smart as his two key bench players to even the series with Chicago. Olynyk and Al Horton are the only legitimate bigs seeing time in Stevens' playoff rotations, as both Amir Johnson and Tyler Zeller received Game 4 DNP's. Expect the Celtics to stay small during Wednesday's critical Game 5 back in Boston, with Olynyk's minutes staying in the 14-17 minute range, a slight decrease from his 21 minute regular season average.
