Celtics' Kelly Olynyk: Scores 10 in Tuesday win
Olynyk produced 10 points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one assist, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks from 26 minutes in Tuesday's 112-109 OT win in Memphis.
Olynyk hadn't played 26-plus minutes since November 30th. On Tuesday, he was a key part of the Boston second-half unit that erased a 17-point deficit. While Amir Johnson continues to start for the C's, Olynyk is gradually seeing more minutes and posting better numbers. While he's still not effective enough for daily fantasy consideration, he should certainly be on your free agent radar in 14-team leagues.
