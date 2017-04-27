Celtics' Kelly Olynyk: Scores 14 in Game 5 win
Olynyk efficiently produced 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 108-97 Game 5 win versus Chicago.
At plus-14, The Clynyk also had Boston's best plus-minus ratio. Coach Brad Steven continues to go with small lineups versus Chicago, with Olynyk and Al Horford as the only true Celtic bigs receiving minutes. While never spectacular in any one category, expect similar efficient production from the big Canadian during Friday's Game 6 in Chicago.
