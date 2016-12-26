Olynyk tallied 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 win over the Knicks.

After scoring a season-high 19 points against the Knicks earlier this year, Olynyk once again had a productive day shooting, as he led the Celtics' bench in scoring while shooting 77.8 percent from the field. The 25-year-old has now played 20 plus minutes in three out of the Celtics' last four games, scoring double-digits in each of those. While Amir Johnson continues to start, Olynyk will continue to be the Celtics top big man off the bench.

