Olynyk (shoulder) will play in Friday's matchup against the Lakers, Sean Grande, play-by-play analyst for the Celtics, reports.

Olynyk missed Wednesday's tilt against the Raptors, but is apparently feeling good enough to take the floor Friday. In the six games prior to hurting his shoulder, he was shooting 23.1 percent from beyond the arc, so he might not be the best fantasy option until he gets his range back. That being said, he averaged 5.2 rebounds per game over that stretch, an improvement over his 4.4 season average.