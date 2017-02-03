Celtics' Kelly Olynyk: Will play Friday vs. Lakers
Olynyk (shoulder) will play in Friday's matchup against the Lakers, Sean Grande, play-by-play analyst for the Celtics, reports.
Olynyk missed Wednesday's tilt against the Raptors, but is apparently feeling good enough to take the floor Friday. In the six games prior to hurting his shoulder, he was shooting 23.1 percent from beyond the arc, so he might not be the best fantasy option until he gets his range back. That being said, he averaged 5.2 rebounds per game over that stretch, an improvement over his 4.4 season average.
More News
-
Celtics' Kelly Olynyk: Questionable Friday vs. Lakers•
-
Celtics' Kelly Olynyk: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Raptors•
-
Celtics' Kelly Olynyk: Plays season-high 36 minutes in overtime win•
-
Celtics' Kelly Olynyk: Provides spark off bench versus Hornets•
-
Celtics' Kelly Olynyk: Good to go Monday vs. Hornets•
-
Celtics' Kelly Olynyk: Misses practice Sunday with ankle injury•