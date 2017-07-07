Celtics' Marcus Morris: Traded to Boston

Morris was traded to Boston on Friday in exchange for Avery Bradley, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Morris is coming off yet another solid season in Detroit, averaging 14.0 points and 4.6 rebounds across 33 minutes per game, but he did see a slight drop in his shooting efficiency. Morris will likely fill a void left in the frontcourt by Kelly Olynyk's departure to the Heat via free agency, as it left the Celtics rather light on reliable power forward depth. However, Morris being in Boston will also likely result in a drop in fantasy value, as after spending the last two season as a starter on the Pistons, Morris is expected to come off the bench in Boston with Gordon Hayward and Jae Crowder serving as the likely starters at small forward and power forward.