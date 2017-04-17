Smart provided nine points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's Game 1 106-102 loss to the Bulls.

Smart's contributions were unable to prevent the Bulls bench from outscoring Boston's reserves 35 to 22. Smart's late game turnover helped sealed the win for Chicago, when the guard's outlet pass to Jae Crowder bounced off Crowder's shoulder with under a minute remaining. The C's hope to turn the series around Tuesday night at home versus the Bulls.