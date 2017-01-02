Smart is dealing with the stomach flu and was hospitalized Sunday due to the issue, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

The illness seems to be spreading around the Celtics locker room, as Avery Bradley was held out of Friday's win over the Heat with the same issue, allowing Smart to start at shooting guard. Bradley was back at practice Monday and looks in line to reclaim his starting role Tuesday against the Jazz, but unless he makes notable progress in the next 24 hours, Smart won't be available off the bench. If that's the case, Terry Rozier and Gerald Green would likely pick up more playing time.