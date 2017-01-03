Smart (illness) has been discharged from the hospital, but his status for Tuesday's game against the Jazz is unclear, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.

Smart checked into the hospital Sunday night while battling a stomach flu, and after missing practice Monday along with the Celtics' morning shootaround Tuesday, it remains to be seen whether he'll be available against the Jazz. Considering the illness was severe enough to send him to the hospital, it seems rather unlikely that he'll play, though an official decision figures to come closer to game time.