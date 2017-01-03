Smart (illness) has been discharged from the hospital but his status for Tuesday's game against the Jazz is unclear, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.

Smart checked into the hospital Sunday night while battling a stomach flu, and at this point it remains to be seen whether he'll be available Tuesday night. Considering the illness was severe enough to send him to the hospital, it seems rather unlikely that he'll play, though a decision may not come until closer to game time.