Smart finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 11 assists, two rebounds, and one steal across 23 minutes during Friday's 128-98 victory over the Magic.

Coach Brad Stevens elected to bring Smart off the bench, giving Jaylen Brown the start at shooting guard. However, that move freed Smart to play more of a point guard role off the bench, allowing him to dish out 11 assists in only 23 minutes. The Celtics shot a scorching-hot 56.2 percent on the game, so Smart likely won't be putting up 11 assists on a typical night where his teammates miss more of their attempts.