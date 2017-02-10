Smart provided 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and five steals over 38 minutes in Thursday's 120-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Smart slotted in to the first unit with Jae Crowder (personal) out of action and provided outstanding returns all around as a complementary presence to Isaiah Thomas. The third-year pro was excellent on the defensive end in particular, recording five thefts for the second time in the last four games in the process. Smart remained hot from the field as well, and has now shot 55.2 percent (16-for-29) over the last three contests. While his offensive contributions are far from consistent, Smart's ability to fill out the stat sheet -- and his ample playing time even when on the second unit -- keep him as a valuable commodity in all formats.