Smart started at shooting guard, and scored just four points (1-6 FG, 2-2 FT) along with five assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during a 117-106 loss to New York.

Smart had an abysmal return to the starting lineup. With Avery Bradley (Achilles) out, Smart had a golden opportunity to show offensive improvement over his freshman season, perhaps giving the Boston coaching staff a glimpse of his bright future. But Smart stunk up the field and couldn't get to the line despite being ignored by New York's defense for most of the night. It appears Bradley's starting lineup is his when he returns, no matter how rusty he is.