Smart will come off the bench Wednesday against the Rockets.

With Avery Bradley still out, the Celtics will go with Isaiah Thomas and Jaylen Brown in the backcourt in a move aimed at combating the Rockets' combination of Patrick Beverley and James Harden. Coach Brad Stevens noted that the shift to the bench is not a punishment for Smart, who engaged in an argument with an assistant coach late in Tuesday's loss to the Wizards. The Celtics will also make a change up front Wednesday, with Jonas Jerebko entering the starting five in place of Amir Johnson.