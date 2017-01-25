Celtics' Marcus Smart: Moving to bench
Smart will come off the bench Wednesday against the Rockets.
With Avery Bradley still out, the Celtics will go with Isaiah Thomas and Jaylen Brown in the backcourt in a move aimed at combating the Rockets' combination of Patrick Beverley and James Harden. Coach Brad Stevens noted that the shift to the bench is not a punishment for Smart, who engaged in an argument with an assistant coach late in Tuesday's loss to the Wizards. The Celtics will also make a change up front Wednesday, with Jonas Jerebko entering the starting five in place of Amir Johnson.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 17 in Saturday's OT loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Probable Saturday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Held to four points in 31 minutes•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will start at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will come off the bench Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Shoots 2-for-13, but earns four steals•