Celtics' Marcus Smart: Plays 27 minutes in Game 2 loss
Smart posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks from 27 minutes in Tuesday's 111-97 Game 2 loss to the Bulls.
Smart and fellow reserve Terry Rozier offered the only resistance against a Chicago onslaught that has Boston facing an 0-2 deficit versus the eight seed Bulls. Smart's eight rebounds were second only to Al Horford's 11 boards, helping the C's come close to evening what was a large rebounding deficit in Game 1. Coach Brad Stevens seems to not trust rookie small forward Jaylen Brown versus Chicago's veterans, creating more minutes for Smart. Expect another heavy dose of minutes for Smart in Friday's Game 3 match-up in Chicago.
