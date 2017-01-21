Smart is considered probable for Saturday's matchup against the Trail Blazers due to an ankle injury, A. Sherrod Blakely of Comcast SportsNet North East reports.

It's unclear when Smart suffered his ankle injury but it isn't thought to be serious. Despite his injury, Smart is expected to start in place of Avery Bradley (achilles) once again. If Smart is limited at all by his injury, Gerald Green or Terry Rozier could see a couple extra minutes off the bench.