Celtics' Marcus Smart: Probable Saturday vs. Trailblazers
Smart is considered probable for Saturday's matchup against the Trailblazers due to an ankle injury, A. Sherrod Blakely of Comcast SportsNet North East reports.
It's unclear when Smart suffered his ankle injury but it isn't thought to be serious. Despite his injury, Smart is expected to start in place of Avery Bradley (achilles) once again. If Smart is limited at all by his injury, Gerald Green or Terry Rozier could see a couple extra minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Held to four points in 31 minutes•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will start at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will come off the bench Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Shoots 2-for-13, but earns four steals•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Thrives in second straight start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 22 in Saturday's start•