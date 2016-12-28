Smart recorded 13 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 29 minutes in a 113-103 win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Smart had seen his playing time trend downward in Isaiah Thomas' first few games back from a groin injury, but he's now seen 28 and 29 minutes in back-to-back contests and produced well on both occasions. It looks like he'll continue to work primarily as the backup to Thomas at point guard while also occasionally seeing action off the ball, as second-year point guard Terry Rozier has been pushed out of the rotation of late.