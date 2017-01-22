Smart scored 17 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 127-123 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

He's scored just 24 points total over his previous four games while apparently playing through an ankle issue, but Smart appeared to be 100 percent Saturday, although he continued to struggle with his shot. The 22-year-old is making a big impact on the defensive end, however, reeling off four straight games with multiple steals and averaging 2.0 steals in nine January contests.