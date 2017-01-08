Smart scored 22 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 win over the Pelicans.

With Avery Bradley (Achilles) sidelined, Smart stepped into the starting lineup and produced a very Bradley-like line in the box score, posting season highs in points and three-pointers. Bradley's injury isn't considered serious, but Smart should be very productive as long as he remains in the Celtics' starting five.

