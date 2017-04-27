Smart churned out eight points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 108-97 Game 5 win over the Bulls.

Smart's tough defense and passing skills have earned him essentially starter's minutes during the series with Chicago. He's averaging 5.4 assists per game this post season, highlighted by Wednesday's eight dimes. And he is bringing Memphis-style grindhouse grit to a Boston squad with limited playoff experience. His battles with Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade are reminiscent of Tony Allen's early days with the Celtics. Boston can tolerate his poor shooting as long as his rugged defense and strong passing continue.