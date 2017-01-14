Smart scored nine points (2-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and added four steals, four assists and two rebounds in 37 minutes Friday during a 103-101 win over Atlanta.

Smart struggled from the field against the Hawks, but played his signature brand of bulldog defense. Smart was, as he always is, pressed right up under his man's nose. He has eight steals in his last three games and is now averaging 1.4 thefts per game on the season. He might have a tough time generating turnovers Monday against Charlotte, however. The Hornets are giving away just 12 turnovers a game, tied for fewest in the league.