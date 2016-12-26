Smart produced an efficient 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Sunday's Christmas Day 119-114 win versus the Knicks. "When Smart can post ones, it's different than posting on wings," said Coach Brad Stevens after the game.

Coach Stevens clearly wanted to exploit Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings' attempts at guarding Smart. The big minutes for Smart and Gerald Green led to Terry Rozier receiving his first DNP-CD of the season. Stevens loves to exploit matchups on a game-by-game basis. Smart owners should not expect such efficient shooting from Smart in the future as he's hit only 38% of his field goal attempts this December.