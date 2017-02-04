Smart contributed nine points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five steals and three rebounds in 32 minutes Friday during a 113-107 win over the Lakers.

Smart can't shoot to save his life -- he's converted on just 35.6 percent of his field-goal attempts this season -- but he's improved as a distributor and is as dogged as ever on defense. Smart dished out seven dimes on Friday, bringing his season average to 4.7, significantly higher than the 3.5 per game from his rookie season. He's also upped his on-court thievery recently, and after ripping off five steals against the Lakers, he's averaging 2.0 thefts over his last 10 games.