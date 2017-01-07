Smart will get the start Saturday against the Pelicans in place of Avery Bradley (Achilles), Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

The Celtics will hold Bradley out Saturday due to a strained Achilles, opening the door for Smart to enter the lineup at shooting guard. While Smart, who had 14 points and eight assists in Friday's win over Philadelphia, will likely pick up a few extra minutes, he's already been playing close to 30 minutes per night, so players like Terry Rozier and Gerald Green could also see bumps in playing time.